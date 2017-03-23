Round Mountain Girls to go 'round again

MOUNTAIN MEN: Chris Eaton Rabbit Robinson and from the Round Mountain Girls at an impromptu practice session at Cabarita.

THE journey and destination may be different, but they'll be going 'round again.

One of Tweed's most cherished bands, the Round Mountain Girls (RMG), will launch their new album, Meet You At The End, at Cudgen Leagues Club on Saturday night before setting off on an East Coast and overseas tour.

Undoubtedly, Meet You At The End is Round Mountain Girls' most daring release yet.

Four years since their last recording session, and a lot has changed for Rabbit Robinson (violin), Chris Brooker (mandolin), Chris Eaton (banjo), Francois de Klerk (drums) and Chris Willoughby (bass).

Sharing individual songs, they noticed their writing styles were telling the tales of those they had met over the years; a revelation giving birth to their progressive new album.

"It didn't set out as a concept album, but we found that songs went into certain order and told a story,” Eaton said.

"We wanted to get away from the Itunes thing where you just pay for a song. I said to the publicist: 'What about this?' and he said 'Yeah, it's a new angle and it gives the album a lot more weight'.

"It's an album and you need to hear the whole album to make sense of it.”

Chris Eaton and Rabbit Robinson ahead of their album launch at Cudgen Leagues Club SCOTT POWICK

To stick with the theme, RMG will play Meet You At The End cover-to-cover at Saturday night's launch.

Accompanied by Brisbane's Brad Butcher and local Dan Hannaford who'll open the night, Eaton said fans could expect their typical energy-driven RMG show.

"There'll be an RMB hoe-down style party and there could be some jamming at the end,” he said.

Their 10-date East Coast tour will be highlighted by Bluesfest, where they'll open the stage on Easter Sunday and Monday for superstars like Santana and Jethro Tull.

Eaton said while the likes of Jethro Tull's leader and flute aficionado Ian Anderson were unlikely to join RMG on stage for a hoe-down, you could never write it off.

"I've put the word out for guests; Kim Churchill has played harmonica with us a couple of times (at Bluesfest),” he said.

"You look down the set and you never know, it just depends on schedule.”

While Bluesfest has been a highlight, their upcoming tour of the UK in August may set a new precedent.

After touring with well known English group The Levellers in Australia, RMG are finally able to tour internationally after the UK band returned the favour.

"We hoped they'd bring us along on a tour in England in the summer and now we're international at last,” Eaton said.

"We've been trying to get the band over for the last two years. It's almost impossible by yourself.

"We needed a foot in the door and now we've got that foot in the door.”

Round Mountain Girls

Where: Cudgen Leagues

When: Saturday, doors open 6.30pm

Tickets: $20 (includes free CD)