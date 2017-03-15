Roxy Pro blasts off after delays

TUMBS UP: Sally Fitzgibbons pictured at Snapper Rocks last week, is in the water for Heat one of the Roxy Pro

THE Roxy Pro is officially underway after a day-and-a-half of delays.

The world's best surfers arrived on the Gold Coast earlier in the week for the first events of the 2017 World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour (CT) season.

However, the events, which were due to begin on Tuesday, were delayed due to poor and indifferent surf.

While fans will have to wait until atleast tomorrow to see the Quiksilver Pro get underway, the Roxy Pro kicked-off this afternoon at 2.35pm (NSW), with Australian's Sally Fitzgibbons and Keely Andrew currently in the water with Frenchwoman Johanne Defay in Heat one.

Tweed teenager Alyssa Lock will surf in round three against reigning world champion Tyler Wright and Australian world number 12 Nikki Van Dijk.

Six-time Tweed world champion Stephanie Gilmore is scheduled to surf in Round six against Hawaiian Malia Manuel and American Lakey Peterson.

Getting to and from the Pro

The events are broadcast live via WorldSurfLeague.com, the WSL app, Fox Sports and will be streamed live on WSL's Facebook page for the first time.

For more information, go to: WorldSurfLeague.com.

Roxy Pro Round one:

Heat 1: Johanne Defay (FRA), Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS), Keely Andrew (AUS)

Heat 2: Tatiana Weston-Webb (AUS), Sage Erickson (USA), Bronte Macaulay (AUS)

Heat 3: Tyler Wright (AUS), Nikki Van Dijk (AUS), Alyssa Lock (AUS)

Heat 4: Courtney Conlogue (USA), Silvana Lima (BRA), Pauline Ado (FRA)

Heat 5: Carissa Moore (HAW), Laura Enever (AUS), Coco Ho (HAW)

Heat 6: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS), Malia Manuel (HAW), Lakey Peterson (USA)

Quiksilver Pro Round one:

Heat 1: Michel Bourez (PYF), Conner Coffin (USA), Jadson Andre (BRA)

Heat 2: Matt Wilkinson (AUS), Stuart Kennedy (AUS), Ian Gouveia (BRA)

Heat 3: Kolohe Andino (USA), Kanoa Igarashi (USA), Jack Freestone (AUS)

Heat 4: Gabriel Medina (BRA), Wiggolly Dantas (BRA), Ezekiel Lau (HAW)

Heat 5: Jordy Smith (ZAF), Miguel Pupo (BRA), Nat Young (USA)

Heat 6: John John Florence (HAW), Connor O'Leary (AUS), Mikey Wright (AUS)

Heat 7: Kelly Slater (USA), Mick Fanning (AUS), Jeremy Flores (FRA)

Heat 8: Julian Wilson (AUS), Caio Ibelli (BRA), Leonardo Fioravanti (ITL)

Heat 9: Joel Parkinson (AUS), Italo Ferreira (BRA), Joan Duru (FRA)

Heat 10: Filipe Toledo (BRA), Adrian Buchan (AUS), Frederico Morais (PRT)

Heat 11: Adriano de Souza (BRA), Josh Kerr (AUS), Bede Durbidge (AUS)

Heat 12: Sebastian Zietz (HAW), Owen Wright (AUS), Ethan Ewing (AUS)