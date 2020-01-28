Royal heart-throb’s surprising admission

HE'S been billed as the new royal hunk. And aside from showing off his rippling muscles on Instagram, Arthur Chatto - the Queen's great-nephew - is the first member of the royal family to admit he watches The Crown.

Arthur, 20, who is 26th in line to the throne as the son of Lady Sarah Chatto, Princess Margaret's daughter, told the Telegraph; "Yes, I have watched it … I guess it's only an interpretation. So I just kind of remember what they're actually like and don't let the TV persona mar my judgment of any of them."

Arthur Chatto.

Arthur’s Instagram is unlike that of any other royal.

Arthur's public admission may raise eyebrows among the royal family given the warts-and-all Netflix series takes an often-critical look at many of the biggest royal scandals of the past century.

WHO IS ARTHUR CHATTO?

The young royal's public presence exploded at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, where his dapper tuxedo and classic good looks grabbed the attention of many of the estimated 1.9 billion television viewers tuning in.

He is clocking up a legion of loyal fans on the social media platform Instagram with 132,000 followers and counting.

The Edinburgh University art history student is fond of documenting his workout regimen, posting shirtless selfies and instilling some serious travel envy with shots of lavish holidays.

He's also a member of "Exe Endurow", a team of four university students attempting to row around Great Britain to raise money for JustOneOcean. Here he is in training:

Before she was the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan famously deleted all of her social media accounts, but Arthur's lesser status among the royal family clearly means he isn't bound by the same strict conventions. Despite this, some of his racier Insta pics have since been scrubbed from his profile - like this shot, clad in nothing but his Calvins:

He’s since taken this down.

Arthur and his older brother Sam, 22, attended the renowned Eton College, following in the footsteps of second cousins princes Harry and William. Arthur was a junior army cadet.

Despite his Instagram notoriety, the younger Chatto keeps a relatively low profile, favouring fitness and study over boozy nightclub outings like some of his royal contemporaries.

He's also an avid globetrotter, sharing snaps of his adventures on the beaches of Greece as well as diving beneath icebergs in Greenland.