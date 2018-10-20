Royal Navy musos are back on deck

BAND OF BROTHERS: See the Royal Australian Navy Veterans Band at the Currumbin RSL next Friday, October 26.

MEMBERS of the Royal Australian Navy Veterans Band will be charting a new course when they perform at the Currumbin RSL.

The band, comprising former musicians from military bands in the Australian Army, Air Force and Navy, will be making their Gold Coast debut on Friday, October 26 at the club by holding a concert which is as much a reunion as it is a fundraiser for the Currumbin Veterans Support Centre.

Band president Ralph Daines said about 50 members from around Australia would gather for the concert, You Can't Stop the Beat, which will be a mix of contemporary, classic, big band and military tunes.

The band will also be celebrating its 25th anniversary since the formation of the Royal Australian Navy Band Association in 1993.

"The band is the musical arm of the association and came together in 2000 for the Sydney Anzac Day parade,” Mr Daines said.

"We are all getting on and when performing as a marching band proved to be a bit of challenge for many of us - me included - the option of becoming a concert band was a little more appealing and allowed us to continue to make music with as much physical exertion.”

In 2010, the band played at Anzac dawn services in Singapore and since then have performed at dawn services around the country and overseas, including on a cruise ship.

Now it's the Gold Coast's turn to hear the band in action, and Mr Daines said it had been a challenge to have all the members who would be coming to the Coast "playing off the same music sheet”.

"I have had to send out music electronically for members to practise with, but I am confident they will be all right on the night,” he said.

Joining the band as a vocalist will be Mike Fahy, while conductor will be Robert Bedwell OAM.

"For many of us, this is a great opportunity to come together with our partners and catch up in person - like an extended family.”

GIG DETAILS:

When: Friday, October 26 7-9pm

Where: Currumbin RSL

Tickets: $20 at currumbinrsl.com.au or call 07 5534 7999