GREAT MATES: Dr John Griffin and Norm Henstridge with the 100th anniversary Twin Towns RSL plaque.
RSL celebrates 100 years of great mateship

28th Sep 2018 3:13 PM

TWEED Heads and Coolangatta RSL Sub-Branch is celebrating a centenary of mateship, making it one of the oldest clubs in the country.

Founded two years after the Returned Services League was created, the sub-branch started its humble beginnings in Stuart St in 1918, before joining forces with Twin Towns Services Club in the 1950s.

Now boasting just shy of 6000 members, sub-branch secretary Dr John Griffin said the RSL provided a space for returned servicemen and women to feel supported.

"Today, we continue to do the work our forebears started at the sub-branch 100 years ago, and that is mates looking after mates,” Dr Griffin said.

The original Twin Towns RSL building on Stuart St, Tweed Heads.
"The spirit and goals of our organisation are as true today as they were when the returned Diggers of Tweed Heads and Coolangatta embarked on its establishment in 1918.

"It's that mateship they still subscribe to that keeps them coming to our meetings.”

RSL member Norm Henstridge said the club played an important role in ensuring returned servicemen and women were looked after, regardless of their age.

"A big thing we're doing now is a lot of pension and welfare work,” Mr Henstridge said.

"We've got a very active group here making sure they get all the Department of Veteran Affairs benefits they're entitled to.

"It can be a complex process so we help them through that.”

To mark the milestone, Twin Towns Services Club donated a commemorate plaque that documents the rich history of the sub-branch.

