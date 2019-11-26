Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
China's Vice President Xi Jinping talks with then-Prime Minister Kevin Rudd in 2010.
China's Vice President Xi Jinping talks with then-Prime Minister Kevin Rudd in 2010.
Politics

Rudd warns of return of the 'yellow peril'

26th Nov 2019 2:26 PM

FORMER prime minister Kevin Rudd has blasted the Morrison government's management of the China relationship and warned of a return of the "yellow peril".

Mr Rudd acknowledged managing relations with China had always been difficult, but urged the government to develop a clear and consistent strategy.

"It should be crystal clear about our national objectives in relation to China, just as it should be clear in its understanding of what China's objectives are in relation to Australia," he said in Canberra on Tuesday.

More Stories

Show More
china former prime minister international politics kevin rudd

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tweed’s golden opportunity to capitalise on Gold Coast airport development

        premium_icon Tweed’s golden opportunity to capitalise on Gold Coast airport...

        Business A southern access to the Gold Coast Airport off the former Pacific Highway could present the Tweed with a golden opportunity to draw visitors south according to the...

        Footage of bushfre victims inspires Tweed folk to help out

        premium_icon Footage of bushfre victims inspires Tweed folk to help out

        Community A Banora Point man and his partner have taken their support for victims of the...

        Guardian angels who changed the face of Schoolies

        Guardian angels who changed the face of Schoolies

        News 1400 volunteers look after 80,000 schoolies around Australia