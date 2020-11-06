Rugby export Quade Cooper on the hunt for a Burleigh home

QUEENSLAND rugby union export Quade Cooper is looking to put down roots on the Gold Coast after selling his house in Brisbane earlier this year.

The former Wallabies star and Queensland Reds playmaker sold his Bulimba pad to a Melbourne couple for $2.2 million in March, but it is still awaiting settlement.

Quade Cooper credits his form to a diet of meat and fish.

Liners, seems to have a soft spot for Burleigh after recently being spotted soaking up the sun on Burleigh Beach and hanging with friends at popular bar and restaurant, Burleigh Pavilion.

Local estate agent Ed Cherry, of Sophie Carter Exclusive Properties, confirmed he has been showing Cooper a range of high end beachside real estate in recent months.

Cooper sold his house at 34 Addison Avenue, Bulimba, to a Melbourne couple in March.

"He would like something new, near the beach," Mr Cherry says.

"We've looked at quite a few properties from Burleigh to Currumbin.

"It's just a matter of waiting for the right one to come along."

The Bulimba house sold for $2.2 million through Place estate agency.

Brisbane agent Michael Bacon of Place estate agency, who sold Cooper's Bulimba home, said the rugby star had not dismissed Brisbane as a home base.

"He's after something with a bit more land and space for his family and has been looking in places like Coorparoo and Camp Hill, but he hasn't ruled out buying in Bulimba again either."

Cooper has shared photos on his Instagram hanging out with friends at Burleigh Pavilion.

Cooper has been training in Brisbane alongside the likes of Broncos forward Tevita Pangai Jnr for much of this year after major sporting competitions were wiped out due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The break doesn't appear to have done the 32-year-old any harm.

Alongside a consistent training regime, Cooper credits his exceptionally lean form to a bulk diet of meat and seafood while cutting out vegetables, fruit and carbohydrates.

Cooking up a storm.

Beyond an enviable set of washboard abs, the pandemic period has also gifted Cooper much valued time with family and friends, a lot of it spent on the Gold Coast.

"Since I was 17 I've been travelling non stop and when you're home you're not actually home," Cooper shared with his 485,000 followers on Instagram in September.

"Spending time with my family felt a little surreal and I enjoyed every part."

