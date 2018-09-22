Rugby league identity to be remembered

MUCH RESPECT: A benefit day will be held to assist Ray Cross's family.

RUGBY League and sporting identities will gather at the Kirra Beach Hotel at noon on Friday, September 28, to pay respect to the late Ray Cross.

Mr Cross, 65, died from prostate cancer earlier this month and friends are gathering for the benefit day to assist the Cross family.

The late Mr Cross was a Tweed Heads resident who was born and bred at Casino.

Rugby league identity Neil 'Bing' Pringle is MC for the day with several of the code's identities as guest speakers.

One of the organisers of the day, Peter Varella, said entry cost $100 and included a three-hour drink package with food provided.

"All money raised will benefit the Cross family,” Varella said.

"Ray was a well respected stockbroker, real estate agent and rugby league tragic,” he said.

"Ray played football with Casino and was a former president of Group One.

"He played with a busted shoulder for Harden Hawks in a losing grand final against Wagga Turvey Park in 1975.

"Although Ray had never read a book he wrote a book last year about his life called Where Do We Start which was extremely entertaining and popular with his many friends.”

Mr Cross is survived by his wife Janelle and children Tara and Nathan.

