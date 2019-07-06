Rugby League musical makes its way down south

LAUGHING AT LEAGUE: Denis Carnahan is bringing his one-man show, Rugby League The Musical to the Soundlounge at the Currumbin RSL on Friday night.

LAUGHING AT LEAGUE: Denis Carnahan is bringing his one-man show, Rugby League The Musical to the Soundlounge at the Currumbin RSL on Friday night. SUPPLIED

RUGBY League The Musical is back on the road for 2019 and is coming to the Soundlounge at the Currumbin RSL next Friday night.

After the triumphant 2018 season, Australia's hardest working sports satirist, Denis Carnahan, is back, bigger than ever, trying to cope with the mountain of material the code has thrown at him during the "offset” off season in years.

Rugby League The Musical is high-energy one-man show.

It offers a brilliant blend of sketch comedy, stand-up comedy and musical satire, that takes aim at league and its many colourful characters and controversies.

The 2019 tour of Queensland will feature side-splitting new material based on the current footy season, along with old favourites that have made the show a cult hit.

Carnahan came to prominence through his viral State of Origin song, That's In Queensland.

No drama is left unexplored, no controversy is left unexamined.

Many egos are tickled and slapped. Other sports may be touched up as well.

League provides new plot twists every week, so Rugby League The Musical produces new songs weekly for ABC Grandstand on Sunday afternoons. These are incorporated into the live show, so it's constantly being updated.

You don't need to be an avid follower to enjoy Rugby League The Musical, you just need a sense of humour.

Enjoy a night of show tunes, colour, costumes and footy.

The show will be staged at the Soundlounge, upstairs at the Currumbin RSL on Friday from at 8.30pm.

Tickets are available online at soundlounge.oztix.com.au.