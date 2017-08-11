Rugby Sevens giving local girls a gala go

RUGBY Sevens will come to Casuarina on Sunday with a special gala day and clinic for girls and women.

Hot on the heels of the success of the national women's side, Casuarina Rugby Club girls' coach Gary White said he was keen to promote the sport to women in the wider Tweed, with the ultimate aim of growing the sport in the region.

Citing other northern NSW clubs such as Ballina and Casino, where there is a strong female representation, White said he was keen to develop the girls' side at Casuarina, with the aim of possibly joining the Gold Coast comp in the off-season to play Sevens.

"We've got some excellent girls playing in the Far North comp, they are all representative quality, and we are just thinking about how we can help keep them here,” White said.

"The gala day is aimed at promoting the game to girls in the area.”

White said rugby, like other football codes, was fast becoming popular with girls and women, with more than 120 players - plus their supporters and family - turning up regularly to contest Friday night games.

Sunday's gala day will focus on girls in the age group from U14, U16 and Opens, with former Warratah's player Adam Leach on hand to pass on some tips.

Former England Sevens cap Ben Gollings, who now coaches at Bond University, will also be on hand to help out. Any girls or women interested in playing Rugby Sevens are invited to attend. There will be no cost.

Rugby Sevens:

Where: Casuarina Rugby Club

What: Clinic and games

When: Sunday, August 13, from 9am - 1.30pm

Who: Girls and Women U14, U16, Open

Contact: Gary White on 0438 888 898 or email garywhite88mns.com