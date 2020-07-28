Reports a COVID-19 patient fled hospital debunked

HOSPITAL REPORT: During July to September Lismore Base Hospital had their busiest quarter on record, with an increase of 6.5 per cent on the same quarter last year to 10,189 emergency department presentations.

RUMOURS circulating about a positive COVID-19 patient absconding from Lismore Base Hospital are unfounded according to the local health district.

A spokeswoman for Northern Rivers Local Health District said no new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed since a couple in their 60s, who had been at a Sydney funeral, tested positive at Byron Central Hospital last Friday.

She said there are five patients with active cases of COVID-19, and all five of those patients are in home isolation and not inpatients at Lismore Base Hospital.

Three people have tested positive to COVID-19 in the past two weeks.

A 20-year-old woman from the 2480 postcode presented for testing after flying into Ballina Byron Gateway Airport from Melbourne on Sunday July 12.

The health district was confident the patient had "done all the right things" to prevent spreading of the virus and had contacted those who had been in close contact with her.

The woman is self-isolating at her parents home.

A couple tested positive to COVID-19 when they presented to Byron Central Hospital on Friday.

The couple had attended a "progressive funeral" in Sydney last week - there are now nine COVID-19 cases associated with that event.

The health district was tracing the movements of the couple to determine if any communities needed to be alerted to the risk, but none had yet been identified on the Northern Rivers.

The couple from the Byron Shire are also self-isolating at home.

Anyone who attended one of the "cluster" locations is required to present for testing, but anyone can go to a fever clinic for testing if they have symptoms.

The symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, loss of smell and taste. Even if minor symptoms develop attendees of these services should self-isolate and seek testing. Attendees should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after attendance.

Testing is free and available to everyone in the region, including visitors. The site locations are/can be found at: https://nnswlhd.health.nsw.gov.au/about/covid-19-clinic-information/