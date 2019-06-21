Run to the finals starts now as Raiders battle United

BREAK FREE: Tweed Coast fullback Guy Lanston makes a break against Kyogle in NRRRL at New Park last Sunday.

BREAK FREE: Tweed Coast fullback Guy Lanston makes a break against Kyogle in NRRRL at New Park last Sunday. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

THERE is plenty on the line for both Tweed Coast and Northern United when they collide on Sunday afternoon.

Victory for the Raiders will maintain their grip on the top four.

An upset win for United, and they are well and truly in the fight for semi-finals football.

These two sides faced off in the opening round of the season, when the Raiders put 64 points on their rivals.

This is a deficit United are still struggling with on for and against.

But Tweed Coast captain Guy Lanston said his side was sure they would have a tougher assignment this time around.

"We are expecting a very different team from round one,” Lanston said.

"We know they had a few players missing and they've had a few wins and a couple of close games against the top teams since then.”

United have shown plenty of talent in the 2019 season.

They have a game built around attacking flair, which is something the Raiders have had in the back of their minds at training this week.

"Defiantly a danger game this weekend against Northern,” Lanston said.

"We know how dangerous they can be on their day.

"They'll be full of confidence after giving Byron a bit of a touch-up last weekend.”

A loss for the Raiders would send them straight into the thick of a mid-table fight.

Lanston said wins at this time of the year were hugely important as sides made their charge to the semi-finals.

"With the competition so tight and both teams around the middle of the ladder, it's certainly a must-win from our point of view,” he said.

"We will go into four straight home games after this, so if we can get the win this weekend we are confident we can go on a bit of a run.”

Kick-off for the round 12 clash between Tweed Coast and Northern United will be at 2.45pm on Sunday at Crozier Field.