Rush to return a hire trailer leads to a load of charges

The man told police that he was rushing to return his trailer, before being arrested for an outstanding warrant. File Photo.

A RUSH to return a hire trailer has given a motorist a load of charges he will now face in court.

The male motorist, wanted on an outstanding warrant, was pulled over by police on the Pacific Highway at Banora Point this week

At around 4pm on Wednesday (June 17), officers attached to the Tweed Byron Police district pulled over a white Ford Falcon utility towing a trailer and travelling at 145km/h in 100km/h speed zone.

The 39-year-old driver informed officers that he was in a rush to get back to return the trailer, claiming that it was a hire trailer.

Police discovered that the man had a current outstanding warrant issued at Lismore Local Court and he was placed under arrest.

During a search of the vehicle, police allegedly located 35 tyre deflation devices, or Caltrops, a bag containing a large quantity of car, safe and house keys, as well as a glass ice pipe.

A further search of the accused's bag located $3350 and a vile containing a clear crystal substance, which police will allege is methylamphetamine.

Police also ascertained that the white Ford Falcon utility, bearing Queensland number plates, was an unregistered vehicle.

The man was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, possess prohibited drug, exceed speed over 30 km/h, and the warrant from Lismore Local Court that related to outstanding domestic violence offences.

He has been placed on conditional bail and will appear before Tweed Heads Local Court on June 29.