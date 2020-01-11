Russell Crowe’s wining and dining of Latrell falls flat

Latrell Mitchell reportedly wasn’t happy with the first offer tabled by the Bunnies.

LATRELL Mitchell has reportedly turned down South Sydney's first offer for the out-of-favour Rooster, despite being wined and dined by Rabbitohs co-owner Russell Crowe at his country estate.

The Daily Telegraph reported on Friday night that Mitchell took just over an hour to reject the offer of a two-year contract worth $1.4 million at Redfern.

The move came 24 hours after Mitchell and his father, Matt, spent time at Crowe's 160ha estate in Nana Glen to hear the Hollywood actor's pitch to join the Bunnies.

No financial figures or terms were discussed, but Mitchell was "ready to become a Rabbitoh when he left", according to The Telegraph.

"It was fantastic to meet Russell Crowe. He is a generous host and very passionate about the Rabbitohs, but the truth is I'm yet to decide my future," Mitchell said.

"I've got a number of things to weigh up and I hope to be able to announce my new club in the coming days.''

The move could open up an opportunity for Wests Tigers to re-enter the marketplace for Mitchell, but they might be wary after having their $1.2 million-a-season offer rejected.

Mitchell also rejected an offer of $800,000 from the Roosters late last year, with the superstar declaring he wanted to test his value on the open market.

Mitchell’s contract has been the biggest storyline in the NRL off-season.

After Mitchell rejected the Roosters' offer, he hit the open market hoping to land $1 million a season but grew frustrated with then-agent Wayde Rushton when he soon realised the chances of finding a deal worth that type of money were slim.

The Bulldogs and Tigers were among a host of clubs reportedly interested in the Dally M Centre of the Year.

The Bulldogs came out to clarify they were not pursuing him. The Tigers, on the other hand, offered Mitchell a juicy four-year deal worth $3.8 million, but he turned it down.

His decision to knock back the Tigers' offer called into question what was Mitchell chasing - money or success?

He turned down glory with the Roosters and turned down cash with the Tigers.

He took to Instagram on Friday to confirm the news that his time at the Roosters was done.

"I can not describe the way I feel right now but just wanted to let everyone know involved in my career through my stint here, I am so very grateful for you all," he wrote in the post.

"Nothing has been made official as of yet. But my stay at the roosters has come to an end. On to the next chapter where ever that may be."