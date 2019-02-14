Menu
Elizabeth’s outfits changed in a matter of minutes
TV

Fans spot major MAFS editing fail

by Hannah Paine
12th Feb 2019 5:30 PM

Fans have spotted a major Married At First Sight editing fail, with Elizabeth Sobinoff sporting two completely different outfits in a matter of minutes.

During Monday night's episode Elizabeth went over to Ines Basic's apartment with a peace offering of chocolate wearing a black coat, jeans, pink top and thongs.

But as she returned to her apartment after visiting Ines, Elizabeth's outfit had changed, despite a voiceover saying: "Now that Elizabeth has cleared her conscience with Ines, she's returned home to make amends with Sam."

 

Elizabeth’s outfit before
Elizabeth’s outfit before

 

And her outfit afterwards
And her outfit afterwards

The moment didn't go unnoticed by viewers at home, who pointed out the mistake on social media.

 

It's not the first time an editing slip-up has been spotted on MAFS, with Davina Rankin's dessert disappearing and then reappearing during one dinner party during last year's season.

Sarah Roza also claimed the "real reason" for a fight between her and Telv Williams had been edited out during one episode.

Viewers had been left confused after a huge argument broke out between the pair, seemingly over Williams laughing about a Snapchat.

"Wow! You all think I was just being overly sensitive because I had my period? NO. Definitely not the case," Sarah wrote on her Instagram story at the time.

"I'm a strong, resilient woman and it takes a LOT to make me upset like that but of course it doesn't make sense to you all because the real reason for the fight (which definitely wasn't the first one we had) was completely edited out."



