Sad farewell for smiling angel

ANGEL: Kayla Hufton, 18, and her mum Kellie. Kayla organised this portrait for her mum's birthday. contributed/facebook

STUDENTS from Mt St Patrick College will form a guard of honour as they farewell much-loved fellow student Kayla Hufton from their campus next week.

Kayla, 18, died peacefully on Monday, March 5, surrounded by family and friends at her Murwillumbah home.

She leaves behind her parents Kellie and Craig, and her siblings Shaun, Hunter, Keira and Charlie as well as her grandparents Trish and Stephen.

Kayla passed away after a hard-fought battle against a rare form of cancer, neurofibromatosis (NF1), diagnosed in her left lung in December 2015.

Her mother Kellie Hufton said, despite her pain, Kayla always had a smile on her face.

"She was just beautiful, she just had this smile which was amazing,” Ms Hufton said.

"She was so courageous and fought so hard for so long. She did it so well and smiled through everything, as much pain as she was in... you'd put a camera in front of her and she would smile.”

Kayla Hufton, then aged 16, with mum Kellie.

Ms Hufton said her daughter had loved animals and "absolutely lived for her dog Levi”.

She thanked all who had done so much to help Kayla over the last few years, including the Tweed Coast American Motorcycle Club.

"They have been absolutely unbelievable,” Ms Hufton said.

"Without them we wouldn't be where we are today. They approached us and said they wanted to help us.

"They have done runs for Kayla and have been absolutely amazing. You couldn't ask for better people. We call them our angels.”

Ms Hufton also thanked Dr David McMaster, Kayla's paediatrician since she was three, as well as her two former schools Mt St Patrick and St Joseph's Primary in Murwillumbah.

Mt St Patrick College principal Paul Clohesy said Kayla would be missed.

"Kayla had a big impact on the school and we will miss her,” Mr Clohesy said.

"She has battled really bravely and really courageously since her diagnosis. She would have been in Year 12 this year.”

* Kayla's funeral will be held at the Gilbey Centre, at Mt St Patrick College, on Thursday, March 15 at 10am (NSW). In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Tweed Palliative Support's Wedgetail Retreat. As per Kayla's wishes, please wear brightly coloured clothes.