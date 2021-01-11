Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
TRAGIC TASK: On Sunday January 10, 2021, officers from Richmond Police District worked with Police Rescue, Police Divers and the State Emergency Service to recover the body of a woman who died in a kayak accident on Saturday January 9, 2021. File Photo of police diver: Alison Paterson
TRAGIC TASK: On Sunday January 10, 2021, officers from Richmond Police District worked with Police Rescue, Police Divers and the State Emergency Service to recover the body of a woman who died in a kayak accident on Saturday January 9, 2021. File Photo of police diver: Alison Paterson
News

SAD TASK: Police divers recover kayak victim

Alison Paterson
11th Jan 2021 1:40 PM | Updated: 2:52 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police have confirmed they have completed the sad task of recovering the body of a woman who died in a tragic kayaking incident on the Northern Rivers on Saturday.

Emergency services were called to Upper Tooloom Creek, in the Tooloom National Park near Urbenville, after reports a kayaker had capsized about 12.10pm on January 9.

Police were informed the 68-year-old was kayaking with friends downstream when her kayak hit a log and she fell into fast flowing water before getting snagged on another log.

Despite efforts to rescue her, she died at the scene.

While rescue crews attended the incident on Saturday, the woman's body could not be recovered because of unsafe conditions.

Richmond Police District Acting Inspector, Aaron Greenwood, said the body of the woman kayaker had since been recovered.

"Her body was recovered on Sunday afternoon by Police Rescue and police divers with assistance from the State Emergency Service," he said.

"Her name has not been released but her family has been informed."

Act Insp Greenwood said there were no suspicious circumstance.

"Police will now prepare a report for the coroner," he said.

editors picks kayak northern rivers rescue police rescue richmond police district ses tooloom creek
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $6 million plans for long-vacant waterfront pub property

        Premium Content $6 million plans for long-vacant waterfront pub property

        Business It has been a long journey to breathe new life into this North Coast site.

        Commercial space, restaurant proposed in $1.3 million DA

        Premium Content Commercial space, restaurant proposed in $1.3 million DA

        Property A home already on the property is likely to be sold and removed from the site...

        Calls for ‘common sense’ approach to border closure

        Premium Content Calls for ‘common sense’ approach to border closure

        News Tweed councillor James Owen renews calls for locals passes and checkpoints

        Shop-top housing proposed for exclusive beachfront street

        Premium Content Shop-top housing proposed for exclusive beachfront street

        Property $3.2 million worth of works are proposed for the property.