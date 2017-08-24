SAE Group marching to right BEAT

AFTER winning the 2017 Business Excellence Awards Tweed Shire (BEATS) in the trade and sustainability categories, SAE Group is determined to continue to provide quality solar, air-conditioning and electrical services to their customers.

We chat with Glen Ashton from SAE about the business:

What's the biggest challenge in operating a business in Tweed?

The greatest challenge in operating a business in Tweed Heads is the different state laws and electrical rules from the supply authorities.

I would say it would be the hardest place in the country to run an electrical contracting business due to the cross-border laws, rules and licensing.

What's the biggest advantage in operating a business in Tweed?

You can't beat the Tweed for many reasons, accessibility is one, we sit on the doorstep of one of the fastest growing regions in the country and are within an hour's drive to major metropolitan areas.

What does winning the BEATS award mean for your company?

We were extremely proud to win the sustainability award this year as we could not use that fact that we are a solar company towards the application, it was based on efforts to run an environmentally sustainable company on a day to day basis, so it shows that we not only promote sustainability but we live by it and are very passionate about protecting the environment.

