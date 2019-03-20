Menu
Missing teenager Stella Wolfe-Wright.
Crime

Safety fear for missing Tweed teenager

Rick Koenig
by
20th Mar 2019 11:32 AM

POLICE have concerns over the safety of a teenage girl from Pottsville who went missing on Friday.

Tweed Police said 13-year-old Stella Wolfe-Wright was known to frequent the Pottsville, Brunswick Heads and Byron Bay areas and has a history of staying with friends in those locations.

Stella has been described as 160-165 centimetres tall with a medium build, fair complexion and brown eyes.

Her family and police have concerns for her welfare and are seeking community assistance to locate her.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact their local police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

byron bay missing person pottsville tweed police
Tweed Daily News

