Safety fears increase at busy Banora Point intersection

BANORA Point residents are pushing for better road safety measures to be implemented in the growing suburb in the hope of avoiding any further traffic accidents.

Resident Helen McClean said several people had alerted council last year of their concerns about increased traffic on Leisure Drive and the difficulties pedestrians and drivers have accessing Winders Place.

The group has asked council whether it would be possible to include a right hand turn into Winders Pl as part of a traffic management plan to avoid future accidents.

"All we're asking for is to have a right hand turn arrow into Winders Pl,” Ms McClean said.

"There's a lot more people residing in Banora Point now, the traffic has increased dramatically.

"We've lived here eight years now and we've noticed the increase (in traffic).

"Sometimes I have to sit and wait through two sets of lights to turn right safely.

"It's a complete and utter nightmare. If we had a right hand turn it would make it easier.”

Ms McClean said these concerns had been pushed back and forth between council and NSW Roads and Maritime Services, with each department explaining it was the other authority's responsibility to assess the problem.

"When we originally went to RMS, they told us it was the council's responsibility,” she said.

"They told me who would deal with it and we waited for the (traffic) meetings but there's no update at all.”

A council spokesperson said it was the responsibility of RMS for "all traffic signals in NSW and that includes adjusting phase lengths and upgrading signals”.

"Council will seek further advice from the RMS on whether any signal upgrades are planned for the intersection,” the spokesperson said.

Ms McClean said she was disappointed road safety was being put at risk just because of the uncertainty.

"We just feel like we've failed,” she said.

"I don't know what to do, we can't keep going back to council.

"It's like they've pushed the buck onto one party and they've pushed it back to council.”