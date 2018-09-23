Safety first in high seas training

AHOY THERE: Looking through the life buoy at the SAREX pattern during Point Danger Marine Rescue training sessions.

SAVING LIVES ON WATER - Marine Rescue Point Danger

ON SATURDAY, September 8, Queensland Water Police on the Gold Coast and members of Volunteer Marine Rescue groups from Southeast Queensland and Northern NSW conducted an offshore training exercise to test and enhance search and rescue capability and co-ordination.

Eight vessels from five Volunteer Rescue organisations and Queensland police undertook a simulated offshore operation to hone their skills in offshore search and rescue operations.

The exercise focused on navigational and vessel-handling components critical to successful search and rescue operations.

Queensland VMR groups from Jacobs Well, Southport and Currumbin were represented along with Australian Volunteer Coast Guard Southport and Marine Rescue NSW Point Danger.

Marine Rescue vessels form a search pattern as part of a co-ordinated regional training program. Contributed

A total of 45 personnel were involved in a variety of roles designed to enhance response capabilities and ensure search skills were maintained.

The operation utilised the latest technology, enabling co-ordinators to track vessels and monitor search patterns in real time.

Search patterns are performed when rescue organisations are looking for missing persons and/or debris from lost vessels. This is why its important to log in with marine rescue units when going offshore, then your last known position will be on the system should you require help.

Queensland Water Police acknowledged the commitment and level of professionalism displayed by the volunteer organisations who devote significant time to providing this essential community service.

Happy and Safe Boating.

A search pattern image displayed on screen during recent training exercises. Contributed

LOG IN:

Please call in on VHF Channel 16 or 27 MHz on Channel 88, where a MRPD operator will log all your boating details. Once you have logged on, please Keep your radio tuned in to VHF Channel 16 or 27 MHz as Marine Rescue constantly monitorS these frequencies.

* Marine Rescue Point Danger contribute a monthly column to the Tweed Daily News