Saffin defends freedom of press in Parliament

LISMORE MP Janelle Saffin has defended the freedom of the press in NSW Parliament.

The move comes after the Australian Federal Police raided a News Corp journalist's home, and the ABC office in Sydney due to articles published about public privacy, and war crimes committed by Australian soldiers in Afghanistan

The crackdown prompted outrage over press freedoms, but the Federal Government denied suggestions police waited until after the election to execute the search warrants.

Ms Saffin said she was shocked by the raids which came in quick succession, and felt compelled to speak up.

On Thursday, she moved a five-point notice of motion in the NSW Legislative Assembly.

Her notice included a call of support for the freedom of the press, support of Australia's democratic freedoms, and that it was "the responsibility of parliaments to safeguard and maintain democratic freedoms, that some have fought hard for and paid the ultimate price”.

Ms Saffin said while living in the public life she had always accepted that the press had a vital role in Australian society, and while she did not agree with everything written, broadcast or televised, she respected the profession of journalism.

"The modern media landscape is constantly changing, and regional and metropolitan reporters who I deal with on a daily basis often have the job of reporting or commentating on complex issues under challenging circumstances,” she said.