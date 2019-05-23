Saffin says next leader must be committed to regional NSW

SWORN IN: Lismore MP Janelle Saffin being sworn into the NSW Parliament after winning the seat in the 2019 state election.

THE NEXT leader of the NSW Labor party must be dedicated to the state's regional areas, says the member for Lismore.

NSW Labor is still yet to decide a new leader following Michael Daley's resignation after the election defeat in March.

Chris Minns, Jodi McKay and Kate Washington are the three names which are currently been discussed to contest the leadership.

Nomination for the party leadership opened yesterday, and hopefuls have until Friday to throw their name into the hat.

Lismore MP Janelle Saffin said she does not have a personal preference who becomes the party's next leader, but said it was imperative that regional NSW is looked after by whoever is voted by the members.

"My preference is for someone who is committed to the regions,” Ms Saffin said.

"They have to demonstrate through not only words but actions and deeds that they are committed to the regions and that includes the north coast.”