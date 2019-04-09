Saffin to push for more cops

NEWLY elected Lismore MP Janelle Saffin says she will meet with the police minister and advocate for more cops on the beat in Murwillumbah following concerns about rising crime.

Ms Saffin said the push for more police came as part of two commitments from her election campaign which saw her promise more police for the Tweed Byron Police District and advocate for a 24/7 manned police station.

"During the election I gave a commitment to more police right across the area, for Tweed Byron it was 31 more police and that meant we would get more in Murwillumbah,” she said.

"On the issue of a 24/7 station, I said I would strongly advocate for that and given we are committing to more numbers that may be able to happen.

"That's done with the police commissioner, they make the decision and they make the calls, but if we can provide the extra police I'd be going forward saying we'd like a 24/7 presence in Murwillumbah.

"My advocacy for the community won't stop on that, I did hear it loud and clear from the people.”

Ms Saffin said she had spoken with residents about policing in the area who had expressed "valid concerns”.

"The concerns people expressed are valid, they want police there on the beat and to be able to respond,” she said.

"I know from the police themselves they're really quite short staffed.

"The Nationals didn't commit to more police in the Tweed, my job now will be to meet with the police minister, write a letter and advocate there.

"I just want to let the community know I am aware and will continue to advocate for their needs.”

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said he had met with the NSW police commissioner late last month to establish how many new police were needed in the Tweed.

He said the State Government had guaranteed 1500 new police officers over four years and any new cops in the region would arrive on a "rolling basis”.

"I believe we will have an announcement ready in the coming weeks,” he said.

The NSW Police Association has been contacted for comment.