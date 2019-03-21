Saffin welcomes Labor pledge for $7.4billion into school

Country candidate for Lismore Janelle Saffin has thrown her support behind a plan to upgrade schooling facilities.

Aisling Brennan

COUNTRY Labor candidate for Lismore, Janelle Saffin, has welcomed Labor's $7.4-billion pledge to a school building program if elected on Saturday.

Ms Saffin said Labor is committed having the best interests of NSW students in mind with this funding announcement.

"Labor will make sure school infrastructure keeps up with the booming school-aged population,” Ms Saffin said.

"The Liberals and Nationals have broken their promise to build 12 new schools a year.

"While our community has gotten bigger, local services like our schools have struggled to keep up.”

Ms Saffin said this announcement furthered her party's commitment to keeping public services available to communities.

"Labor has fought for and will deliver the public services like schools and hospitals our community needs.”

Ms Saffin said the current government had purchased for than 500 demountable classrooms, adding to the more than 4600 currently being used in NSW.

She said Labor would also give free glasses to disadvantaged school students, make TAFE courses free for skill shortage occupations and work towards having every classroom in the state air-conditioned.