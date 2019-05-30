Saffin welcomes new inclusion for program

LISMORE MP Janelle Saffin said she welcomes a new inclusion to a day care services program, which will be available for parents in her electorate.

LISMORE MP Janelle Saffin said she welcomes a new inclusion to a day care services program, which will be available for parents in her electorate.

Non-for-profit day care services have now been included in the Quality Learning Environments (QLE) program and Ms Saffin said she would encourage eligible services to apply for the 2019 program.

"I acknowledge the importance of early childhood education in the development of a child,” Ms Saffin said.

"This program will now allow early childhood education services, including eligible long day care centres, to improve their services and learning environments.

"This program, which can be used to purchase resources and support activities which improve physical or education learning environments, will help these services to deliver the best quality education for children in our region.”

First introduced last year, the QLE program has supported early childhood education services across NSW to fund completion of minor capital works, purchase infrastructure items and deliver specialised educational programs and activities.

Applications for this year's program will close on Wednesday, June 26.