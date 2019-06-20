Saints’ bid to lure Roughead

ST Kilda have launched a bid to bring Hawthorn premiership star Jarryd Roughead to the club next season in a key off-field role.

The Saints have registered their interest with Roughead's manager, Craig Kelly, about him joining the club in a potentially multi-faceted football role after he retires.

The position could include coaching, leadership and list management duties.

The four-time premiership forward will return to the Hawks' side for Friday night's clash against Sydney Swans at the SCG, ending a six-week stint in the VFL.

His mix of personal skills and premiership experience will make him one of the most sought-after off-field figures in the competition after he finishes his illustrious playing career.

Roughead, 32, said he wants to stay in club land after he retires and has a strong interest in football operations and recruiting roles.

"I like that (space). I'm not a keen (senior) coach, I wouldn't have thought," Roughead said.

"For me the administration side of things, with my knowledge of American sports, with free agency and trading and trading of future picks, and stuff like that.

"I've done some footy administration and management courses though the AFL and what not."

Jarryd Roughead is thinking about life after playing. Pic: AAP

But the Saints face a fight from several other clubs who will all be jostling to land one of the most decorated and respected figures of the past decade.

His ability to mentor younger players was highlighted when he offered his young Footscray opponent, Reuben William, some advice mid-game in his first VFL outing of the year.

Collingwood has also sung the praises of Nick Maxwell's contribution to the Pies' culture and leadership program after returning the premiership skipper back to Olympic Park.

While St Kilda is believed to have been one of the first to make the inquiry, Roughead will have plenty of options to weigh up at the end of the season.

The Saints have lauded the impact Melbourne Storm legend Billy Slater has had on the club's leadership program this season and will attempt to further bolster this area.

Roughead is one of the most revered figures in Hawthorn's history, and captained the club in 2017-18.

Roughead in action against the Saints.

Roughead had the chance to explore his options at the end of last season, but wanted to stay at the Hawks to fulfil his playing contract for 2019.

The Coleman Medalist expanded on his conversation with coach Alastair Clarkson at the end of last season, saying it was important to finish up a one-club player.

"The decision making was pretty simple. Clarko said what do you want to do? Do you want to go somewhere like the other boys?" Roughead said.

"For me, I had turned 32 in January, so for me to go to another club now (as a player) would be a lot harder to build the relationships.

"And then to have the impact on the young kids that I'm probably having now at the VFL level with Hawthorn, would be a lot harder (at another club).

"To say you have been at one club doesn't happen much anymore, so I'm happy I can hang my hat on that at the end of the day."