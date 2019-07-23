Salim Mehajer’s $300,000 Ferrari in ruins

A LUXURY Ferrari involved in a string of incidents with former Auburn deputy mayor Salim Mehajer has been smashed and left on the side of the road.

The front half of the $300,000 Ferrari was torn to pieces with the bonnet ripped off.

There is significant damage near the wheels, and the engine is completely exposed.

It is not known how the car was damaged.

Salim Mehajer's smashed up Ferrari outside his Lidcombe home. Picture: Auburn_2144

The Ferrari has rarely been out of the limelight since Mehajer rose to prominence.

A covered Ferrari parked outside Selina Mehajer’s Lidcomb home. Picture: John Grainger

In 2012, two women were injured when Mehajer lost control of his Ferrari and in 2016 he was fined $200 for driving the vehicle without a licence.

He also claimed the luxury car was only worth $34,000 which meant he paid thousands of dollars less in stamp duty.

In March this year, Mehajer was released from prison after serving 11 months behind bars for electoral fraud.

He was found guilty in April 2018 of being part of a 2012 electoral fraud plot that helped put him on Auburn City Council.

Salim Mehajer and the $300,000 supercar. Picture: Instagram

Salim Mehajer is expected to appear in Parramatta Local Court tomorrow. Picture: Instagram

The 32-year-old, who rose to fame after a lavish wedding and bizarre media appearances, is still fighting allegations he staged at 2017 car crash which saw his Mercedes AMG collide with another vehicle before he was due to appear in court.

Police accused him of creating the crash in western Sydney, so he did not have to face trial for the alleged assault of a taxi driver.

Mehajer is expected to appear in Parramatta Local Court tomorrow.