Salon owners’ fundraiser ‘bigger than expected’

Judy Littler (left) won a custom made Mt Woodgee surf board, among other prizes, after buying tickets for a fundraiser to support wildlife organisations supporting bushfire affected animals. Rachel Hannah (right) was just one of 12 salons across the Tweed and Gold Coast who organised the event. Picture: Jodie Callcott.

TWO wildlife rescue organisations who were overwhelmed by bushfire affected animals will get a much-needed boost after a group of businesses owners rallied to raise more than $10,000.

Salon owners from the Tweed and Gold Coast united to sell tickets for a mega raffle that was drawn on Sunday.

The fundraising group, who called themselves Tribes Making a Difference, collected $30,000 in prizes and sold more than 1000 tickets.

Winners were given a hamper each worth about $1000 and included prizes such as Stone & Wood beer, Makita power tools, beauty products, makeup vouchers and hairdressing services

Tweed local Judy Littler won a $1200 custom made Mt Woodgee surfboard which she intends to hang in her Coolangatta restaurant.

Mrs Littler said she was thrilled to hear she won a prize but would have been just as happy knowing she supported a worthy cause.

“I don’t win anything, that’s why I didn’t check what was in each hamper,” Mrs Littler said.

“I was excited, it always feels nice to win something and also support a good cause.”

Halo Hair and Beauty Salon owner Rachel Hannah said the money raised would be split between Wildlife Victoria and the Currumbin Wildlife Hospital.

Ms Hannah said they were still waiting for some payments to clear but once they did, would total $11,000.

She said the group were keen to give more of the funds to Wildlife Victoria because they were impacted the most by the recent widespread fires.

“We were thinking more would go to Wildlife Victoria where they were really affected by the fires,” Ms Hannah said.

“I thought if we could raise a few thousand dollars it would be incredible, we weren’t expecting it to get so big.

“Lots of us had clients who won and there were a few people who donated online who we didn’t know and their prizes will go to the closest salon to where they live.

“We pulled the tickets out of a big bowl and we had a cover over the bowl and took in turns to pull the winners out of the bowl.”