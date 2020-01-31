Salon owners unite, create mega raffle for wildlife

TWEED and Gold Coast salon owners believe in strength in numbers when it comes to supporting our country's most vulnerable bushfire victims.

Twelve hair salon owners have come together to hold a mega raffle with all money raised going to Currumbin Wildlife Hospital and Wildlife Victoria.

Halo Hair and Beauty Salon owner Rachel Hannah said the group of business owners have rallied to collect about 100 prizes for a mega raffle.

The Tweed business owner said ticket holders had a chance to win from a pool a prizes each valued at nearly $1000.

"There were four of us, we were together one day and said we should try and help because when you're in business you have more power to get the word out there," Ms Hannah said.

"We thought we would raise at least $10,000 in prizes, then we reached $18,000.

"Then we did another social media post to try and raise it to $20,000 in prizes and it blew out to more than $30,000.

"We've sold over 500 tickets in less than two weeks."

Ms Hannah said prizes on offer ranged from a custom made surfboard, Stone & Wood beer and Makita power tools, to beauty products, makeup vouchers and hairdressing services.

Tickets cost $10 and are still available to buy until noon on Sunday, February 2 from tribesmakingadifference.com.

The "modern day raffle" will be drawn on Sunday afternoon and winners will be contacted by phone and announced on the group's Instagram page, tribesmakingadifference.