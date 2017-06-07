Salt Surf Life Saving Club readies for major upgrade

SALT Surf Life Saving Club is set for a major upgrade after securing a $1 million infrastructure grant from the Federal Government.

Funding - which was announced today by Nationals Duty Senator for Richmond, John Williams - will go towards Salt SLSC's construction of Stage 2B of their clubhouse.

Salt SLSC will contribute the balance of $265,000.

Senator Williams said construction would include decks with stair entrances, function, training and members' rooms, kitchen and servery, amenities, office and disabled access.

He said the much-anticipated project would have lasting benefits for not just Salt members, but the wider community who utilise Salt Beach.

The club has 256 members from nippers through to seniors and Salt SLSC president Greg Lovett said the new facilities would take a burden off senior members as more people would be trained to patrol beaches from September through to April.

He said there was no doubt club membership would grow as a result of the additional facilities.

Stage 2B follows the previous $720,000 Stage 2A ground-floor extension, which was completed in 2016.

The stage was funded mainly through the Surf Club Facility Grant Program's contribution of $305,000, combined with monies raised through a decade of the club's fundraising activities.

Salt SLSC's Building Sub-committee engaged architects, engineers, consultants and council, to ensure Stage 2B would be ready to proceed if federal funding was approved.

Now approved, the project will be fast-tracked, with construction set to commence in the coming months.