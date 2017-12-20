Salt Village adds extras for festive season

FIREWORKS, scrumptious food and pop-up champagne bars will be the order of the day at Salt Village's dining precinct this festive season.

Ray Group chief executive officer Tom Ray said the village would be a hive of activity, as it celebrates the opening of its latest restaurants, La Barrita Mexican Cantina which opened at the start of December and the much-anticipated Bombay Cricketers Club, the latest offering from the team behind Osteria and Taverna, set to open before the New Year.

"This completes a 10-year vision,” Mr Ray said.

"We've always wanted Salt Village to be an eat street or cuisine collective.”

The party will commence with popular Tweed Coast band Fat Albert to perform at the Salt Bar on Saturday, December 23 from 8.30pm.

A host of free children's activities will be on the go for Christmas Eve, with a kids' disco kicking off activities from 4-6pm, with the evening culminating in a free fireworks show from 8.30pm (NSW).

This will be the first time fireworks are put on for Christmas Eve at the village, and will be in addition to the traditional New Year's Eve fireworks festivities which will light up the skies from 9.30pm, with a trio of DJs helping revellers to see in the New Year at the Salt Bar.

Kids activities like balloon twisting and face painting will take place at the village throughout the holiday season, while many of the traders, including the French Patisserie, will have extended trading hours to cater for the influx of visitors to the region.