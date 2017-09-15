18°
Salt Village Markets opens this weekend

SO FRESH: Cudgen farmers Tim and Cathey Taylor will be at the new market.
Aisling Brennan
BRING your picnic blankets down to Central Park at Salt Village today to celebrate Tweed's newest market.

Launching today, the Salt Village Markets will be open from 8am to 3pm.

Organiser Jayne Henry said market-goers will be able to spend the day on the lawn enjoying everything the market has to offer.

"We've got everything from Beach Farm with their fresh produce, to street food, fashion, stoneware and pet products,” she said.

The dog-friendly market will be held on the third Saturday of each month.

Topics:  salt village salt village markets tweed markets

Tweed Daily News
