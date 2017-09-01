Salt water still present in water supply

TWEED residents will have to deal with salty water in their drinking supply for a few more days as Council continues to bring water levels back to normal.

High levels of salt water have been present in the town supply since a miscalculation in tidal predictions caused salt water to overlap the Bray Park Weir last Tuesday.

Council's water and wastewater manager Anthony Burnham expected water levels to return to normal by Monday.

"We're really on the homeward stretch now,” he said. "There's still salt water in the pool but at lower levels at below 3m.”

He said a combination of dredging and releasing water from Clarrie Hall Dam had helped improve the water quality more quickly.

While some residents have raised concerns about the taste of chlorine in their drinking water, Mr Burnham said there's nothing to worry about.

"We have raised the chlorine level in our treated water to ensure that we haven't had any disinfection issues,” he said.

"It's a little higher than normal. The taste would be affected by the chlorine and the salt together.

"We add chlorine all the time, we've just added a little bit more just to be confident.”

Having spent almost two weeks trying to get levels back to normal, Mr Burnham said council underestimated the time it would take.

"I guess we expected the flushing from the dam would have a bigger impact then it did,” he said.

"What we found over last weekend is that it was reasonably windy and there was a fair bit of turbulence that probably kept the salt at a higher level.

"We put a second dredge in and once we did that you could see an improvement each day.”