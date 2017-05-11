Salvation Army drums up support for its doorknock appeal

BIG DONATIONS:Tweed Clubs Association members Paul Prout, Guy Diven, Gordon Rhodes, Lindsay Howard-Smith, Ross O'Leary, Phil Kelly, Gerard Robinson and Lynne Deons help raise money for the Salvation Army.

IT'S time to dig deep as the Salvos Red Shield Appeal kicks off around the country for its annual door-knock campaign.

The Salvation Army is urging anyone wishing to volunteer their time or donate to Australia's biggest doorknockfrom Sunday, May 27 to Saturday, May 28.

The Salvation Army's Gold Coast and Northern Rivers fundraising manager Rowan Johnstone said more Australians are seeking assistance from Salvo services than ever before.

"People's lives can change so quickly,” he said.

"We are seeing all kinds of people who haven't needed our help before. Some families are living off less than $17 a day after they have paid their rent. You can only imagine how much of a struggle that is. Many families are having trouble paying basic necessities like electricity, gas and food bills.”

"We help with counselling, emergency relief, drug and alcohol treatment and homelessness services. We also offer women's and children's services, financial counselling, suicide bereavement and much more.”

To help out with the much-needed assistance to families-in-need, the Tweed Clubs Association has donated $5,000 to the Red Shield Appeal.

Tweed Clubs Association chairman Lindsay Howard-Smith said the Tweed Clubs and their members appreciated the important work that The Salvation Army do in the local area and throughout Australia.

"The Tweed Clubs and the Salvation Army have a long standing relationship and we are pleased to present this cheque so that the Salvos can continue to provide support services to the Tweed community,” Mr Howard-Smith said.

During the doornkock appeal, volunteers will be asking for donations in residential neighbourhoods and at community collection points at shopping centres, retail outlets throughout the Tweed.

FAST FACTS

For information about volunteering for The Salvos Red Shield Doorknock Appeal, visit www.salvos.org.au/volunteer.

To donate, contact

13 72 58

salvos.org.au

In person at any Westpac branch