Salvos expect increase in help requests this Christmas

Mitchell Crawley | 1st Dec 2016 2:53 PM
Salvation Army Volunteers Major Leanne Elsley, Neryl Stuart, Aleasha Yaxley
Salvation Army Volunteers Major Leanne Elsley, Neryl Stuart, Aleasha Yaxley Melissa Belanic

HOPE is the theme of this year's Salvos Christmas appeal and it's a fitting one as the service again readies itself to make another heartfelt difference to the lives of Tweed residents.

Tweed Shire Salvation Army Major Leanne Elsley said the service had witnessed first-hand in 2016 the pressures and struggles many in the community are experiencing and hoped the festive season might serve to provide some much-welcome relief.

She attributed rental costs and general living expenses as the main contributors to peoples struggles, and suggested sometimes it could be the simplest acts that had the most rewarding effect.

"We're trying to give people hope this Christmas,” Ms Elsley told the Tweed Daily News.

"Often we see people who have lost hope because everything seems to be piling up on them and they wonder how they'll cope.

"So the Salvation Army wants to give people hope this Christmas and let them know they can come and see us at this time if it's difficult for them.”

Ms Elsley said last Christmas the service helped more than 200 local families and based on feedback the service receives she expected those numbers to increase in 2017.

Salvation Army Community Connect Worker Aleasha Yaxleysaid while most donors considered children at Christmas, it was also important to remember many in-need families also had teenagers.

She said the Salvos Adopt-a-Family For Christmas Appeal, which provides an opportunity for people to help a particular family they know the ages of, was another way people can offer support.

To help with the Salvos Christmas Appeal donate by December 16.

FAST FACTS:

  • What: Give new gifts, money or food to the Salvos' Christmas Cheer operation
  • Where: The Centre, Cnr Leisure and Woodlands Drive, Banora Point
  • Contact: 07 5524 5081
Topics:  adopt-a-family charity appeal chirstmas salvos

