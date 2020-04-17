Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TV

Sam Armytage back behind the Sunrise desk

by Jonathon Moran
17th Apr 2020 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Sam Armytage will return to Sunrise duties from Monday.

The TV host has had an extended five-week break due to coronavirus, exercising extra caution because she suffered from a respiratory illness following the bushfires over December and January.

Industry speculation though has focused on why Armytage has taken so long to recoup given her age of just 43.

Sam Armytage and David Koch at Sea World on the Gold Coast.
Sam Armytage and David Koch at Sea World on the Gold Coast.

The television host has been prolific on social media while on her break, basing herself at partner Richard Lavender's estate in the southern highlands and sharing home videos of cooking and relaxing with her dog, Banjo.

Sam Armytage. Picture: Adam Head
Sam Armytage. Picture: Adam Head

A spokeswoman for Sunrise wouldn't comment on the illness but confirmed Armytage would return to Seven's Martin Place studio from Monday.

Natalie Barr has filled in for Armytage in the Sunrise studio alongside co-host David Koch with Sam Mac on weather and Mark Beretta covering sport.

Sam Armytage and David Koch on Sunrise.
Sam Armytage and David Koch on Sunrise.

Originally published as Sam Armytage back behind the Sunrise desk

Sam Armytage. Picture: Richard Dobson
Sam Armytage. Picture: Richard Dobson
channel 7 coronavirus kochie sam armytage sunrise television

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Baby among 29 new NSW cases; $165m lifeline to Virgin, Qantas

        Baby among 29 new NSW cases; $165m lifeline to Virgin...

        News NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian today reported 29 new COVID-19 cases in the state including a seven-week-old bab, while Virgin, Qantas handed $165m for domestic...

        • 17th Apr 2020 8:32 AM
        Man linked to alleged double murder jailed in NSW

        premium_icon Man linked to alleged double murder jailed in NSW

        Crime Man wanted over two alleged murders, jailed for affray in NSW

        Unlikely trend emerges during virus lockdown

        premium_icon Unlikely trend emerges during virus lockdown

        News Unlikely trend emerges on the Tweed during the coronavirus lockdown

        Northern NSW town among highest risk coronavirus areas

        premium_icon Northern NSW town among highest risk coronavirus areas

        Health These are the areas in NSW where the virus risk is highest.