Home And Away star Sam Frost sparked rumours of a split with boyfriend Dave Bashford earlier this week after posting a cryptic video on Tik Tok.
Sam Frost speaks amid break-up rumours

by Jonathon Moran
2nd Jul 2020 1:39 PM
Sam Frost has confirmed she is single after splitting from her long-term boyfriend.

The confirmation brings to an end speculation over the Home And Away actor's relationship with Dave Bashford.

Earlier this week, Frost shared a Tik Tok video with the hashtag #31singleandfabulous, which prompted Confidential to seek further clarification from her representatives.

"Sam Frost and Dave Bashford are no longer in a relationship," a spokeswoman for Frost told Confidential. "They remain great mates."

Frost, who plays Jasmine Delaney on Home And Away, had been dating Bashford since 2017.

The private couple were friends for some time before they started a relationship.

Frost rose to national fame after appearing on The Bachelor and subsequently starring as The Bachelorette.

Frost with ex-boyfriend Dave Bashford.
From there, she moved into radio, hosting a breakfast show with Rove McManus on 2 Day FM before cementing her career in the spotlight by landing a role on Channel 7's popular daily TV drama, Home And Away.

Frost rose to fame after finding love with Sasha Mielczarek as The Bachelorette.
In May 2018, she was nominated for a Logie Award for Most Popular New Talent.

Originally published as Sam Frost speaks amid break-up rumours

