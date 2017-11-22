Sam has Fitz's support

CARING FOR THE COMMUNITY: Lindisfarne Year 7 student Sam Smith is excited to have gained the support of Peter FitzSimons (inset) at his charity lunch next week.

CARING FOR THE COMMUNITY: Lindisfarne Year 7 student Sam Smith is excited to have gained the support of Peter FitzSimons (inset) at his charity lunch next week. Scott Powick

A LINDISFARNE student could not believe his luck when a random request for support ensnared the services of outspoken former Wallaby, historian and republic advocate Peter FitzSimons.

Year 7 student Sam Smith created the KIN Schools Day last year, in support of local charity Kids in Need Association which has been supporting children with disabilities on the Tweed and Gold Coast for 35 years, and was keen to continue the support this year.

"I wanted to create a legacy, a long-lasting one, so kids would know what it's like to help other kids,” Sam, 13, said.

"I wanted it to only help kids but I didn't want it to only help one type of disease, it helps all types of kids.”

During the planning process for the upcoming charity luncheon at Twin Towns, Sam decided to contact as many people as he could think of to ask for support and was shocked when FitzSimons responded.

"I sent around 200 emails to different schools, businesses and media and I decided to send one to him,” Sam said.

"Within a few hours he responded and then he said the magic words: 'How can I help?”

FitzSimons said he was inspired by the hard work shown by Sam and was looking forward to the fundraiser.

"Sam is a fine young Australian and I am extremely impressed with his community spirit,” FitzSimons said.

"It is precisely what we, as Australians, must do in these often difficult times - turn to each other and not on each other. We need more Sams and I am very happy to do whatever I can to help.”

Former Wallabies Brendan Cannon and Van Humphries will also help out.

All funds raised from the luncheon and charity auction will go to the Kids In Need Association.

FAST FACTS:

What: Fundraising lunch hosted by Peter FitzSimons to raise money for children with disabilities.

When: Wednesday, November 29, from noon.

Where: River Room, Twin Towns, Tweed Heads

Tickets: $100 per person.

Contact: Phone 07 5590 5099, email community@lindisfarne.nsw.edu.au or www.trybooking.com/320307