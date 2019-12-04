Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
That current death toll, certain to rise further, is 60.
That current death toll, certain to rise further, is 60.
Health

Samoa to shut down amid measles disaster

by Ben McKay
4th Dec 2019 11:59 AM

THE Samoan prime minister has ordered unprecedented action to stop the spread of measles currently ravaging his nation.

On Thursday and Friday, all Samoan businesses and government services will close to allow a "door to door mass vaccination campaign" in a last-gasp effort to improve immunity to the disease.

Having already declared a state of emergency, PM Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi has asked government workers to join with local and foreign health workers with the vaccination.

Residents must stay home, and hang a red cloth or flag outside their homes if they have family members who require vaccination.

On Wednesday, health officials issued another grim update, advising that five more Samoans have died from the disease.

That current death toll, certain to rise further, is 60.

The number of Samoans to have caught the disease has ticked over 4000, meaning more than one in every 50 locals have contracted measles in the outbreak.

Reports from Samoa suggest that many people have stopped turning up for work, while schools have closed and church services have been cancelled.

More Stories

disease disease breakout measles samoa seniors-news vaccinations

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: 24 people facing Tweed court today

        premium_icon NAMED: 24 people facing Tweed court today

        Crime Each day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of different charges

        Tweed emergency medicine trainee tops final exam

        premium_icon Tweed emergency medicine trainee tops final exam

        Community A final year emergency medicine trainee at The Tweed Hospital has taken out top...

        Young LNP head’s racial slur against Chinese

        premium_icon Young LNP head’s racial slur against Chinese

        Politics Young LNP's Barclay McGain used a race slur against Chinese people.

        Lifesavers honoured for giving dad a second chance at life

        premium_icon Lifesavers honoured for giving dad a second chance at life

        News Three lifesavers recognised after outstanding water rescue.