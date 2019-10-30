Samsung Galaxy Fold: Should you buy one?

SAMSUNG'S Galaxy Fold is a gadget oozing with the wow factor.

It's arguably the biggest thing to happen to mobile technology since the iPhone. But it won't be for everyone - especially with a $3000 price tag.

Show it to your friends and you'll get mixed opinions. Some love it. Others just won't understand it. But start playing with it for a few days, and you'll soon discover its appeal.



To describe it as a phone and a tablet in one doesn't do it justice. It is a new device altogether - one which uses ground-breaking hardware and clever software to create some pretty unique experiences.



The first thing you'll notice is that opening and closing the Fold it is definitely a two-handed affair.



The magnetic clasp mechanism is firmer than I thought it would be. Thoughts of trying to do it with one hand made us instantly fear flinging it into the air.



In the first few days, you'll find yourself folding it again and again just to see how it all works, going from the front to inside screen and back again.

Samsung Galaxy Fold Mark Furler





The 4.6 inch front screen is too small for reading long emails but great for scanning notifications - and replying to short text messages. It's also more than adequate as a viewfinder if you're taking photos or video on the move.

The 16:9 ratio option is a nice option for horizontal pictures.



The six cameras on the phone share the same specs as the top of the range Note10 + - allowing you to master everything from bokeh effect photos and video to night photography.

Samsung Galaxy Fold Mark Furler



There's three on the back, two inside and one on the front for selfies without opening the phone. Open the phone up to the 7.3 inch Infinity Flex display and your photos and videos really come to life.



I took the Galaxy Fold for a trip along a favourite waterway (even though its not water or dustproof). As I walked along, we found ourselves taking plenty of photos with the phone closed.



But as I stopped to take in some of the more beautiful scenery at golden hour, I opened the phone up to use the giant screen as my viewfinder on the world around me.



When it comes to pixels per inch, there are better screens on the market but the sheer size of the display makes your photos and videos just pop.

Samsung Galaxy Fold Mark Furler

There are some downsides though. The screen is plastic and is a smudge magnet. In full sunlight, you'll notice all the fingerprint marks on a black screen.

You also can notice the fold especially in applications like email or Facebook where you have a white screen.



But as you continue to use the phone, you notice it less. It's almost invisible when doing most things - like watching video or playing games.



The big selling point of the Galaxy Fold is its ability to handle multitasking. You can open up to three active apps at the same time on the main display.

Samsung Galaxy Fold takes a decent photo. Mark Furler





I could be watching the World Series Baseball on Kayo while keeping an eye on emails and responding to text messages from my wife.



For the most part, having two applications open, split down the middle, works best.

App Continuity ensures seamless transitions between the cover and main display.



In other words, if you get an email, start reading it on the smaller screen and realise you need to read the full thing, you just open your phone and there it is on a much bigger canvas.



The same applies when using a map, or viewing a photo.



By going into settings, you can also choose which apps will continue on the front screen when you start viewing them on the larger display inside first.

You can have three apps open at a time. Mark Furler





As you use the phone, there's some good popup messages offering different suggestions and there's also a good user manual highlighting things you can do.



The Galaxy Fold has plenty of security options on it including facial and fingerprint recognition.

The fingerprint scanner is on the right hand side of the phone, making it your thumb the best option. Like others, I would have preferred to see it combined with the 'on' button so you instantly launch your phone with one touch.



I found the facial recognition option the fastest way to open the phone.

Samsung Galaxy Fold put to the test. Mark Furler





With 12 gigs of RAM and a high-powered AP chipset, the Galaxy Fold has as much processing power and grunt as many computers, so it's well equipped to handle the most intense games or higher end processes like video or photo editing.



As well as work applications, the Galaxy Fold is built for play.



The bigger AMOLED display is superb playing games like Asphalt 9 and Mario Kart or watching Netflix or YouTube, while the AKG-turned stereo speakers offer decent sound.



Opened up, the phone is actually easier to hold for longer periods watching content than an iPhone or iPad because of its super slim design.

But closed, I noticed the extra weight of the phone during a couple of lengthy work calls.



When it comes to calls, you need to have the phone closed for private conversations. If you have it open, you'll be using the speaker phone.



So should you buy one?



If you're into the latest and greatest and money is no object, the short answer is yes. This phone is a game-changer and you can expect to see more folding phones coming our way.



Smarter tech heads will probably wait a while to see how the technology evolves - and for prices to come down.



But if you're the sort of person who buys the latest car because of all the cool new features, this phone will appeal.



The Galaxy Fold comes with Galaxy Buds, worth $249 and a super slim case to protect that folding screen.

Telstra plans for Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Fold will go on sale in select retail stores from Wednesday, October 30.

The Galaxy Fold works out to $124.95 a month when you add it to any month-to-month mobile plan and stay connected for 24 months, or $83.30 a month when you add it to any month-to-month mobile plan and stay connected for 36 months, plus your chosen plan cost.

All Telstra-branded stores can order the Galaxy Fold for customers. To get hands-on with the Galaxy Fold, 10 stores around the country will be offering demonstrations:

VIC

Melbourne Discovery

Chadstone

Southland

NSW

Sydney

SA

Rundle Mall

TAS

Hobart

QLD

Chermside

Queen's Plaza

WA

Hay St CBD