Samsung's 'most beautiful TV' just got...smaller?

It's the perfect mix between art and entertainment. Now it's in a 43-inch perfect for the bedroom, kitchen or smaller room.

It's the perfect mix between art and entertainment. Now it's in a 43-inch perfect for the bedroom, kitchen or smaller room.

Hailing from the Gold Coast, I am a beach-bum and adventure-junkie. I love learning new skills, challenging myself and giving even the crazy things a crack. When it comes to journalism, I have a passion for the quirky, thrive when I am given creative rein and am truly grateful I get to share other people’s stories.

AUSTRALIANS are the first to admit they love a good 'big thing' especially when it comes to monumental fruit or televisions.

And while the market will continue to froth over 75-inch television screens into 2018, Samsung's latest product to hit the market proves good things also come in smaller packages.

Hitting Australian stores this year is the 43-inch The Frame television; a pint-sized version of its big bothers, the 55" and 65", launched in 2017.

Consumer demand has lead the innovation that will see this become the perfect television for the bedroom or other rooms in the house while you leave the larger device for the lounge room.

"Australia's response to The Frame has been phenomenal and its success is a testament to the value of Samsung's ongoing work to innovate with purpose," said Hass Mahdi, head of product, AV, Samsung Electronics Australia.

"Ideal for the bedroom or kitchen, The Frame 43-inch gives Australians more options as to where in their home they enjoy the seamless partnering of a premium entertainment experience with stunning art and design."

All the hype around the so-called "most beautiful television you've ever seen" is fairly warranted when you see it in action, or rather not in action.

When switched off is when this baby really shines, disguising itself as a painting on the wall and melding into your home's décor.

Built into it is 700 beautiful artworks which display on the screen as they would if it were a canvas on the wall.

Samsung has promised that catalogue will increase to a collection of 1000 by mid-2018 as they garner strong partnerships with museums and artists across the globe.

Photos View Photo Gallery

You can even choose to have the artworks display only when people are nearby in order to save power, which is a neat feature.

The Frame 43" retails for $1,799 and is now available in Harvey Norman, David Jones and from www.samsung.com.au.

The new television was announced today, February 8, at the Samsung Southeast Asia and Oceania Forum in Rome, Italy.

News Corp Journalist Georja Ryan travelled to the forum as a guest of Samsung.