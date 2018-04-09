Sanctuary becomes a Comm Games haven

COMMUNITY HUB: Gold Coast families and visitors alike are invited to enjoy the Commonwealth Games and cheer on the athletes at the special Village Green beer garden and interactive zone at Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary.

MandieLee

IT will be definitely a case of fun and Games at Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary (CWS) when it transforms its Village Green area into a family friendly beer garden and activities centre for the next 12 days.

From today until April 15, the area adjacent to the Sanctuary cafe will become a beer garden featuring large screen TVs to watch all the Commonwealth Games action, live entertainment in the evening, a range of activities in the Kids zone to keep the youngsters busy and daily appearances from Blinky Bill and some of the Sanctuary's "local” residents.

The Village deck will be open for meals while the Sanctuary Markets will operate as normal every Friday night as well as throughout the day on Saturday, April 14 from 6am till late.

Sanctuary General Manager of Marketing and Sales for the National Trust Jayme Cuttriss said the beer garden/kids zone was designed to provide locals with a community hub where they could come, relax with friends and family and take in some of the Games action.

"We didn't want to have a big screen and have everyone just looking at it, rather we have a number of large screens around the Village deck providing a more intimate atmosphere and there will be plenty for the kids to keep them busy if they are watching the sporting action,” she said.

The Sanctuary will be operating under changed traffic conditions for the cycling and walking races with the car park closed on Tuesday, April 10 and Saturday, April 14 however the Sanctuary will be open for the duration of the Games from 8am to 5pm.

A temporary bus stop will be created on the Gold Coast Highway..

Ms Cuttriss said the Sanctuary was gearing up for an influx of overseas visitors, both athletes and supporters who wanted to see and interact with Australia wildlife.

CWS General Manager Michael Kelly said he was looking forward to be welcoming locals and visitors to one of the Gold Coast's most iconic attractions.

"Not only is the Gold Coast the most beautiful city in the world, but its diverse geography makes for a truly unique visitor experience,” Mr Kelly said.

The Sanctuary will be offering a special 'mates rates' admission of $25 for online purchases.

It is also selling Games merchandise with all proceeds of the Borobi plush toys going towards saving koalas through the work of the Currumbin Wildlife Hospital. For details, visit www.currumbinsanctuary.com.au/games