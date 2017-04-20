Sanctuary calls out irresponsible rabbit owners

A TEAM of volunteers who rescue and rehome rabbits across the Tweed Shire are calling for pet owners to act responsibly after a spate of dumpings.

Rabbit Rescue Sanctuary director Kim Cooney said while the problem has been ongoing, there had been a recent spike in poor owner behaviour.

She said her teams of rescuers had been flat out trying to save turfed-out bunnies and Casuarina had become a rabbit-dumping "hot-spot”.

"The message I'd like to get out to the public is that the dumping of rabbits is illegal in New South Wales, as it is in any state,” she said.

"We also want people to be vigilant and if they see someone dumping rabbits, take a photo, their name or their number plate.

"They should be reported and then they will be fined.”

The Tweed Shire Council website says it is illegal to release a rabbit into the wild.

"This action can attract a maximum penalty of up to $11,000,” it claimed. "Abandoning animals is prohibited under the NSW Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1979, with a maximum penalty of $5500 or six months' jail.”

Ms Cooney, who works in collaboration with the RSPCA, said any bunnies her team rescued were given veterinarian treatment and desexed before they were fostered out or rehomed.

She encouraged people to adopt through her group via its website and welcomed them to try fostering if they were a little unsure.

The Rabbit Rescue Sanctuary provides a foster kit, including pen, for budding parents, with adopted or fostered pets able to be returned any time.

"They make wonderful house pets,” she said.

"They're great company for children or adults; they're very good company and don't cause a lot of the noise others might.

"They're great for an apartment, too, and the other good thing about them is when people go to work the bunny naturally sleeps through the day, and then when they come home from work or school then the bunny becomes lively and have company and play.”

To adopt or foster a rabbit visit: www.rabbitsanctuary. com.au/