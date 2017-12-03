Santa helps furry friends with pet photos

FURRY FESTIVITIES: Santa will be available for photos with residents and their pets in support Friends of the Pound at Petbarn in Tweed Heads South from this weekend.

NABBING sweet photos with Santa is a tradition for many families, but there's no reason the four-legged members of your menagerie should be excluded.

Friends of the Pound typically has a dip in fundraising events over the festive season, with one exception.

Santa will once again prove he's a good friend for animals in need, when he returns to have photos with residents and their pets at Pet Barn from today.

Friends of the Pound president Sonia Trichter said all manner of pets were welcome to the fundraising photos.

"It can be dogs, cats, rats, bunnies, whatever they fancy bringing in,” she said.

"Last year we had a family of 15 come in. We had 15 people, 15 dogs and Santa in the middle.”

She said all funds raised from the photos would go towards food, vet care and other necessities for animals in their care.

"December and January is not a high fundraising time for us, so it just helps us get through this time,” she said.

Friends of the Pound will also be selling raffle tickets, with a car, cash prizes, merchandise and more on offer, while 2018 calendars featuring furry friends are for sale at Petbarn during the photo shoots and at shopping centres in the lead-up to Christmas.

Ms Trichter said Friends of the Pound, which will soon relocate back to the Tweed from its current space on the Gold Coast, was also in great need of more helping hands, including foster carers with enough time to offer animals and a secure environment for them to await adoption.

Santa photos will be offered at Petbarn from 10am-3pm this weekend and next weekend.

Photos are $15 each and all proceeds support local animals in need.