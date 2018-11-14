Santa is coming to town
SANTA is coming to town and he's making his grand entrance at Tweed City on Thursday, November 15, from 6pm.
There will also be a chance to take a stroll through the snow, as a giant snow globe pops up at the shopping centre.
The giant snow globe will allow shoppers to jump inside and experience their first snow fall.
Shoppers can then capture a Christmas photo at the green screen photo experience, before paying a visit to Santa.
The Grinch will perform live on stage, before Santa arrives at The Cove dinning space.