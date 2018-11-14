Menu
FESTIVE: Vicky O'Brien, Nikki Felton and Mary Marcu are getting ready for Santa's arrival at Tweed City this week. See page 12 for details.
News

Santa is coming to town

Aisling Brennan
by
14th Nov 2018 4:39 PM

SANTA is coming to town and he's making his grand entrance at Tweed City on Thursday, November 15, from 6pm.

There will also be a chance to take a stroll through the snow, as a giant snow globe pops up at the shopping centre.

The giant snow globe will allow shoppers to jump inside and experience their first snow fall.

Shoppers can then capture a Christmas photo at the green screen photo experience, before paying a visit to Santa.

The Grinch will perform live on stage, before Santa arrives at The Cove dinning space.

