When Santa will drop in at Coolangatta

Santa will be dropping into the Coolangatta Christmas Carols at Queen Elizabeth Park on Sunday afternoon to add some festive cheer to the free annual event.

THE man in the big red suit might not be arriving on his sleigh but he will be dropping into the Coolangatta Christmas carols from a great height as a highlight of the event on Sunday.

Held at Coolangatta's refurbished Queen Elizabeth Park, the free family friendly evening will feature entertainment, Christmas markets, food trucks, a fireworks display and Santa skydiving onto the beach.

Nice place to land though. Picture: supplied.

Melbourne's Denis Walter will return in 2018 as the headlining act, leading the masses in all the Christmas classics with the night hosted by MC and TV personality, Jessica Skarratt.

Connecting Southern Gold Coast CEO, Peter Doggett, said the iconic Coolangatta Christmas Carols event is a favourite on the local calendar.

Singer Denis Walter. Picture by Wayne Taylor

"The Coolangatta Christmas Carols is all about bringing the community together to celebrate the festive season in one of our most stunning beachside locations," Mr Doggett said.

"It's now the largest Christmas event on the southern Gold Coast and we welcome everyone to come along on Sunday from 4pm (Qld), bring their singing voices and Christmas spirit and settle in for a very special evening under the stars."

After saving over 700 plastic water bottles from landfill in 2017, Connecting Southern Gold Coast is again striving towards a plastic-free event so no plastic bottles will be sold on site. Carol-goers will be able to fill up their own bottle at one of four mobile water refill-stations in Queen Elizabeth Park.

The Salvation Army will also be fundraising for the Red Shield Appeal, selling candles for $3 on the night.

For more information about the Coolangatta Christmas Carols, visit the website at

http://www.southerngoldcoast.com.au/coolangatta-christmas-carols