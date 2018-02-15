Sapper to live on in Kingscliff park name

KINGSCLIFF will forever remember the name of Sapper Rowan Robinson after councillors agreed tonight to name the coastal village's new park after the fallen soldier.

Councillors unanimously agreed to a motion put forward by Cr Warren Polglase to change the name of Kingscliff's new Central Park to "Rowan Robinson Park” in memory of the combat engineer who died, aged 23, in June 2011 while serving in his second tour of Afghanistan.

The local RSL, which proposed the name with the support of the soldier's family, will be asked to prepare a plaque in his honour, while also acknowledging the Aboriginal clan upon whose land the park stands.

Sapper Rowan Robinson, an Australian soldier serving with the Special Operations Task Group (SOTG) was killed in action during a fire fight in Helmand province on June 6, 2011. Australian Department of Defence

Sapper Robinson was a much-loved member of the Kingscliff community, having grown up in the coastal village where he loved to surf and volunteer at the local Cudgen Headland Surf Life Saving Club.

The soldier had requesed his ashes be scattered out near the Bombies at Kingscliff where he loved to surf, should anything happen to him.

Sapper Robinson's name was put forward by members of the community after an uproar on social media when council's original sign to name the new $22 million revitalised park Central Park was revealed.

Council decided last October to reconsider the park's name and invited the public to contribute suggestions.

Tweed Shire Councilor Warren Polglase has lodged a motion to have the Kingscliff Communityconsulted on a name change for the new Central Park. Scott Powick

The submission period resulted in 59 submissions being received proposing 55 different names, including Parky McPark Face, Kingscliff Foreshore Park and S. Gilmore Park, in honour of surf legend Stephanie Glimore.

However, the top contenders with the most votes for the name change were Dreamtime Park, Rowan Robinson Park and Goodjinburra Park.

Council staff estimate the cost of amending the existing 'Central Park' sign to be around $10,000, to be covered in the project budget.