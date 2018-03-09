Sassy chicks celebrate International Women's Day

WOMEN from Brisbane to Byron Bay gathered to celebrate each others successes at the first annual Pottsville Sassy Business Chicks networking event.

Thursday's event, which coincided with International Women's Day, was a chance for women to listen to the expertise of other ladies who have gone onto the thrive in their industry.

More than 100 women gathered for the celebration at Babalou in Kingscliff to hear from organic cosmetics entrepreneur Therese Kerr, Chef Kate McAloon, Mrs Earth Suzi Dent and Gold Coast radio personality Heather Maltman talk about their experiences in the business world.

Organiser Amanda Khun said the event allowed like-minded women to find a network that could support them as they work on their businesses.

"There's been so much more generated attention only in the last 12 months towards women equality and empowerment,” Ms Khun said.

"You wouldn't think that a group like ours, that's only been around for a little while, would sell out.

"I think the reason being is that, especially in this region, there needs to be more networks and groups like this that empower people and help them find what they want to do in life.

"We're planning on doing at least another one this year.”

Ms Maltman shared her story with the crowd about how she was determined to be a voice for women who might not get the chance to be heard by the majority, whether it was because of their race, gender or circumstance.

"I didn't realise International Women's Day wasn't just about conversation, it was about all about action,” Ms Maltman said.