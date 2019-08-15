Savage Kyle calls out 2DayFM’s ‘bad move’

Ed Kavalee, Ash London and Grant Denyer are gone from 2DayFM.

Ed Kavalee, Ash London and Grant Denyer are gone from 2DayFM.

STRUGGLING 2DayFM radio station has dumped its sixth breakfast team in six years to launch a bold new music-only show that will kick off on Monday.

Southern Cross Austereo today shocked the market by announcing Ash London, Ed Kavalee and Grant Denyer's breakfast show will terminate as of tomorrow.

Triple M content director Jamie Angel will return to the airwaves for the first time in a decade to anchor the music shift between 6am and 9am.

"Our promise to Sydney is an exciting and upbeat breakfast alternative for Sydneysiders on their morning commute where they can expect us to play just music for breakfast," Hit Network boss Gemma Fordham said.

2DayFM has struggled since Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O quit the station. Picture: Supplied

"A huge thank you must go to our breakfast show team, Grant, Ed & Ash, for the past 18 months - they are absolute professionals, have been a true delight to work with and have contributed to a culture of fun, community and inclusiveness we are proud of at 2Day."

It has been a revolving door of hosts on 2DayFM breakfast since market leaders Kyle Sandilands and Jackie 'O' Henderson jumped ship to KIIS 106.5 at the end of 2013.

Sandilands was quick to poke fun at the demise of yet another 2Day FM breakfast show, tweeting: "Another one bites the dust #seeya"

Another one bites the dust #seeya — Kyle Sandilands (@kingkyle) August 15, 2019

"I think it is another bad move because if you want just music only, there's Spotify and all this sort of stuff," Sandilands later told The Daily Telegraph.

"I think it is a terrible move because it is not what people want. If they want just music, there's plenty of platforms.

"It is just another bad move I'd imagine, more of the same, bad moves."

Ed Kavalee, Ash London and Grant Denyer might be gone from the breakfast slot but all three will remain at 2DayFM.

A team of Sophie Monk, Mel B, Jules Lund and Merrick Watts replaced Kyle and Jackie O in 2014 before being dumped for Dan Debuf and Maz Compton.

Then Rove McManus and Sam Frost took over what became a poison chalice, followed by Em Rusciano and Harley Breen. Rusciano stayed on when Breen departed with Ed Kavalee and Grant Denyer signing on. When Rusciano quit, Ash London joined Kavalee and Denyer.

All three will remain with the network in different on air capacities.

"Ash London will continue to host Ash London Live nationally from 6.30pm weeknights,"

Fordham continued. "Ed Kavalee will continue to fill in for Kate Langbroek, who is enjoying the European summer with her young family, with Hughesy from 4.30pm. Grant Denyer will continue making appearances around the network."

Hahahahahaha — Kyle Sandilands (@kingkyle) August 15, 2019

2 Day FM's breakfast shift has struggled in the ratings since Kyle and Jackie O departed the network. When at 2 Day, the duo were the top rating hosts with a consistent share of more than 10 per cent.

Since their departure, 2 Day FM breakfast has hovered between 2.8 and 4.9 per cent of the all important breakfast market.

The last ratings survey of this year had Grant, Ed and Ash register an audience of 3.1 per cent while Kyle and Jackie O were at 10.9 per cent.

Today's announcement came with a promo to listeners that read: "Dear Sydney, We've listened to your feedback; We hear what you want for breakfast; We'll play more music; Well play less ads; We'll surprise you everyday with music you'd forgotten you love; We'll have you singing in the car; We'll make your day; We'll help you escape the morning chaos; We'll make Sydney feel great again; Music for breakfast."

2Day FM "Dear Sydney" media promo. Picture: Supplied

For Denyer, the news comes after months of illness.

He was forced this week to step away from hosting TV game show, Celebrity Name Game, replaced by Rove McManus for two weeks after being struck by gastro.

"Who knew an innocent family holiday in Bali would end with me flat on my back again," he said in a statement. "But the show must go on, and I owe Rove McManus a big thank you for stepping in to my small shoes and hosting Celebrity Name Game for a short stint. A consummate professional, household name and all-round top bloke, it's no wonder they chose Rove to take over while I take some time to recover. The fact Rove fits my wardrobe is only an added bonus."

Denyer has for many years also suffered with serious back issues.